Spencer Steer vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Mariners.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (135) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.7% of his games this year (86 of 135), with at least two hits 38 times (28.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (53 of 135), with more than one RBI 19 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (41.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.358
|OBP
|.352
|.444
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|41
|48/29
|K/BB
|66/30
|8
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.93, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
