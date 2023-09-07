Coming off a campaign in which he scored 0.5 fantasy points (107th among TEs), the Cincinnati Bengals' Devin Asiasi is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 118th tight end off the board this summer (975th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Devin Asiasi Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.50 9.72 - Overall Rank 541 543 875 Position Rank 103 105 118

Devin Asiasi 2022 Stats

Asiasi amassed 5 receiving yards (0.3 ypg) last year.

In his best performance last season -- Week 16 versus the New England Patriots -- Asiasi accumulated 0.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, five yards.

Devin Asiasi 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0.5 2 2 5 0

