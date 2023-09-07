Coming off a campaign in which he put up -0.2 fantasy points (159th among TEs), the Cincinnati Bengals' Drew Sample is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 74th tight end off the board this summer (585th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Drew Sample Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -0.20 13.57 - Overall Rank 749 484 585 Position Rank 143 86 74

Drew Sample 2022 Stats

On two targets last season, Sample racked up -2 yards on two grabs, averaging -0.1 yards per tilt.

Sample accumulated 0.2 fantasy points -- one catch, two yards -- in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was his best game last season.

Sample picked up -0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, -4 yards, on one target -- in Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys, which was his poorest game of the season.

Drew Sample 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys -0.4 1 1 -4 0

