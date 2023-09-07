Ja'Marr Chase, who is currently one of the top wide receivers off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (second among WRs; fourth overall), tallied 155.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 12th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Cincinnati Bengals WR.

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 155.40 193.65 - Overall Rank 55 39 4 Position Rank 12 2 2

Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Stats

Last season, Chase hauled in 87 balls for 1,046 yards, good for 65.4 yards per game, the highest mark on the Bengals' current roster. He saw 134 targets and also scored nine touchdowns.

In his best performance last season -- Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints -- Chase accumulated 25.2 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 132 yards and two touchdowns.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Chase ended up with 5.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: seven catches, 50 yards, on 12 targets.

Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 18.9 16 10 129 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 5.8 9 5 54 0 Week 3 @Jets 6.7 10 6 29 1 Week 4 Dolphins 8.1 6 4 81 0 Week 5 @Ravens 5.0 12 7 50 0 Week 6 @Saints 25.2 10 7 132 2 Week 7 Falcons 25.0 11 8 130 2 Week 13 Chiefs 9.7 8 7 97 0 Week 14 Browns 18.5 15 10 119 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 12.0 13 7 60 1 Week 16 @Patriots 5.9 11 8 79 0 Week 18 Ravens 14.6 13 8 86 1 Wild Card Ravens 14.4 12 9 84 1 Divisional @Bills 12.4 8 5 61 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 7.5 8 6 75 0

