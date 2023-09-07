Mitchell Wilcox, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 88th among TEs; 551st overall), posted 19.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 60th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Cincinnati Bengals TE.

Mitchell Wilcox Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 19.90 6.64 - Overall Rank 358 507 551 Position Rank 63 107 88

Mitchell Wilcox 2022 Stats

Wilcox also contributed with 139 receiving yards on 17 catches (on 18 targets) and one touchdown last season. He put up 15.4 receiving yards per game.

In Week 15 last year versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wilcox posted a season-high 9.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 34 yards and one touchdown.

Wilcox picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- one reception, three yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Mitchell Wilcox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1.8 1 1 18 0 Week 7 Falcons 1.4 2 2 14 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1.3 1 1 13 0 Week 14 Browns 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 9.4 3 3 34 1 Week 16 @Patriots 3.5 6 6 35 0 Divisional @Bills 0.9 2 1 9 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 1.0 2 1 10 0

