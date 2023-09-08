Barbora Krejcikova's run in the San Diego Open in San Diego, California has reached the quarterfinals, where she will play Beatriz Haddad Maia. Krejcikova currently is +650 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Barnes Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 San Diego Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Krejcikova at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-16

September 9-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Krejcikova's Next Match

After beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2, Krejcikova will face Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 14 at 8:30 PM ET.

Krejcikova has current moneyline odds of -120 to win her next match versus Haddad Maia. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Krejcikova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Krejcikova Stats

In the Round of 16, Krejcikova won 6-3, 6-2 against Kalinina on Wednesday.

Krejcikova has won three of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 34-16.

Krejcikova has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 25-10 on that surface.

Krejcikova has played 20.3 games per match in her 50 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Krejcikova, in 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.2 games per match and won 56.0% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Krejcikova has won 75.1% of her games on serve, and 36.3% on return.

On hard courts, Krejcikova, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 75.9% of her service games and 36.2% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.