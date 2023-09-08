The Connecticut Sun (26-12) welcome in the Indiana Fever (12-26) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Fever vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ION

Fever vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Fever 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-12.9)

Connecticut (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Fever vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has 19 wins in 37 games against the spread this season.

Indiana has seen 19 of its 37 games go over the point total.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league offensively (81.4 points scored per game) and worst defensively (85.6 points conceded).

Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.2) and second-best in rebounds conceded (32.5).

In terms of turnovers, the Fever are third-worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.1 per game). And they are third-worst in forcing them (12.2 per game).

The Fever make 6.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.1% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and sixth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.7 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.8%).

In 2023, Indiana has attempted 71.0% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.7% of Indiana's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 22.3% have been 3-pointers.

