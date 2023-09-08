Harrison Bader vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .094 in his past 10 games, 178 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .234.
- Bader has gotten a hit in 49 of 86 games this year (57.0%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.4%).
- In 8.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|38
|.232
|AVG
|.237
|.274
|OBP
|.269
|.372
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|25/6
|9
|SB
|8
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Rom gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.24, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .310 batting average against him.
