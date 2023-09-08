The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .225 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this season (43 of 81), with more than one hit 14 times (17.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (34.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.9%).

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .207 AVG .246 .252 OBP .338 .329 SLG .426 9 XBH 10 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 38/8 K/BB 24/17 4 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings