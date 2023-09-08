Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 163 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 16th in MLB, slugging .413.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (672 total runs).

The Reds rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

Reds hitters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-4) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Abbott is looking to secure his 10th quality start of the year.

Abbott is trying to record his 14th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.