Sloane Stephens goes into the San Diego Open after her US Open finished with a loss at the hands of Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 128. Stephens' opening match is against Elise Mertens (in the round of 32). Stephens currently is +1600 to win it all at Barnes Tennis Center.

Stephens at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-16

September 8-16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Stephens' Next Match

Stephens will face Mertens in the round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Monday, September 11 at 1:00 PM ET.

Stephens Stats

Stephens lost her last match, 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Haddad Maia in the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 28, 2023.

Stephens is 23-20 over the past year, with zero tournament victories.

In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Stephens has gone 14-14.

Stephens, over the past 12 months, has played 43 matches across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Stephens has played 28 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.5 games per match while winning 48.9% of games.

Stephens, over the past 12 months, has won 62.9% of her service games and 39.0% of her return games.

Stephens has won 37.4% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 60.3% of her service games during that timeframe.

