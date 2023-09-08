The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.354), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (136) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (87 of 137), with more than one hit 38 times (27.7%).

Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (14.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this season (54 of 137), with more than one RBI 19 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (40.9%), including eight multi-run games (5.8%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 69 .263 AVG .270 .356 OBP .352 .433 SLG .471 21 XBH 32 10 HR 10 36 RBI 41 53/31 K/BB 66/30 8 SB 4

