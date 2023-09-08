Spencer Steer vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.354), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (136) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (87 of 137), with more than one hit 38 times (27.7%).
- Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (14.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this season (54 of 137), with more than one RBI 19 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (40.9%), including eight multi-run games (5.8%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|69
|.263
|AVG
|.270
|.356
|OBP
|.352
|.433
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|41
|53/31
|K/BB
|66/30
|8
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rom (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.24 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 7.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.
