Stuart Fairchild is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus Drew Rom and the St. Louis CardinalsSeptember 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 3, when he went 0-for-1 against the Cubs.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .224.

Fairchild has gotten a hit in 36 of 80 games this season (45.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (10.0%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Fairchild has had an RBI in 20 games this season (25.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .192 AVG .255 .296 OBP .344 .333 SLG .425 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 36/12 K/BB 28/12 2 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings