Trying to find information on the best bets in Big Ten play in Week 2? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Purdue vs. Virginia Tech matchup, and taking Washington State (+6) over Wisconsin against the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games, and potential options to create a parlay bet, by scrolling down.

Best Week 2 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Washington State +6 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars

Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 30.8 points

Washington State by 30.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Colorado -3 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Colorado Buffaloes

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado by 20.0 points

Colorado by 20.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Northwestern +1.5 vs. UTEP

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats

UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Northwestern by 5.2 points

Northwestern by 5.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 2 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 47.5 - Purdue vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Virginia Tech Hokies

Purdue Boilermakers at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Total: 63.5 points

63.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 39.5 - UTEP vs. Northwestern

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats

UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Total: 46.2 points

46.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 58.5 - Wisconsin vs. Washington State

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars

Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars Projected Total: 64.5 points

64.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 2 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio State 1-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 23.0 / 3.0 380.0 / 153.0 Rutgers 1-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 24.0 / 7.0 285.0 / 201.0 Minnesota 1-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 13.0 / 10.0 251.0 / 295.0 Michigan 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 30.0 / 3.0 402.0 / 235.0 Michigan State 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 31.0 / 7.0 406.0 / 219.0 Penn State 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 38.0 / 15.0 478.0 / 308.0 Wisconsin 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 38.0 / 17.0 503.0 / 316.0 Iowa 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 24.0 / 14.0 284.0 / 329.0 Illinois 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 30.0 / 28.0 374.0 / 416.0 Maryland 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 38.0 / 6.0 449.0 / 276.0 Purdue 0-1 (0-0 Big Ten) 35.0 / 39.0 363.0 / 487.0 Nebraska 0-1 (0-1 Big Ten) 10.0 / 13.0 295.0 / 251.0 Northwestern 0-1 (0-1 Big Ten) 7.0 / 24.0 201.0 / 285.0 Indiana 0-1 (0-1 Big Ten) 3.0 / 23.0 153.0 / 380.0

