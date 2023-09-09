The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9 will feature Aline Krauter in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Krauter at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aline Krauter Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Krauter has shot better than par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Krauter has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Krauter finished outside the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five tournaments.

Krauter has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 39 -2 259 0 3 0 0 $31,527

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kenwood Country Club measures 6,515 yards for this tournament, 494 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Krauter has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,514 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Krauter's Last Time Out

Krauter shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the 57th percentile of the field.

Krauter was better than 57% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Krauter failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Krauter had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Krauter carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent outing, Krauter's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Krauter ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Krauter underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Krauter Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.