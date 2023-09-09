The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9 will feature Ana Belac in the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Belac at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ana Belac Insights

Belac has finished better than par three times and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Belac has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Belac has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 49 -2 261 0 3 0 0 $17,252

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Belac finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Kenwood Country Club is set for a shorter 6,515 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club checks in at 6,515 yards, 10 yards longer than the average course Belac has played in the past year (6,505 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Belac's Last Time Out

Belac shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 29th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Belac shot better than 57% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Belac fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Belac had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Belac recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Belac had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Belac finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.6.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Belac finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Belac Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.