The field at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio will feature Bailey Tardy. She and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $2,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,515-yard course from September 7-9.

Bailey Tardy Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Tardy has scored below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Tardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Tardy has had an average finish of 62nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Tardy has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 49 +2 280 0 8 1 1 $535,244

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The courses that Tardy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,567 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Tardy's Last Time Out

Tardy was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the CP Women’s Open, which placed her in the 28th percentile of the field.

Tardy was better than 50% of the competitors at the CP Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.82.

Tardy recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Tardy recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.2).

Tardy carded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open.

In that most recent tournament, Tardy posted a bogey or worse on 16 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.0).

Tardy finished the CP Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Tardy recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

