The Bowling Green Falcons (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

On offense, Bowling Green ranks 79th in the FBS with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 101st in points allowed (389 points allowed per contest). Eastern Illinois ranks 51st in the FCS with 338 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 22nd-best by allowing just 217 total yards per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

Bowling Green Eastern Illinois 328 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (55th) 389 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 217 (22nd) 191 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 94 (85th) 137 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244 (29th) 5 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 71 passing yards for Bowling Green, completing 28.6% of his passes and three interceptions this season.

Taron Keith has 69 rushing yards on three carries with one touchdown.

This season, Terion Stewart has carried the ball seven times for 55 yards (55 per game).

Odieu Hiliare's leads his squad with 59 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four catches (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim has reeled in three passes while averaging 34 yards per game.

Harold Fannin has hauled in two receptions for 29 yards, an average of 29 yards per game.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has racked up 244 yards on 63.3% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Kevin Daniels is his team's leading rusher with 13 carries for 57 yards, or 57 per game.

Eli Mirza has 82 receiving yards (82 per game) on four catches while racking up 27 rushing yards on one attempts.

Justin Bowick has caught four passes and compiled 61 receiving yards (61 per game) with one touchdown.

Cooper Willman's five targets have resulted in five grabs for 53 yards.

