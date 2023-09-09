The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio will have Brianna Do as part of the field from September 7-9 as the competitors battle the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Brianna Do Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Do has finished below par twice, while also shooting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Do has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Do has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Do has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 42 +3 254 0 2 0 0 $27,480

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Do finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, two yards shorter than the average course Do has played in the past year (6,517).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Do's Last Time Out

Do was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.45 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the 0 percentile among all competitors.

Do shot better than only 10% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Do fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Do did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Do's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

In that most recent outing, Do posted a bogey or worse on eight of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Do finished the Portland Classic without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Do finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

