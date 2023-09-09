Held from September 7-9, Christine Kim is set to compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Looking to bet on Kim at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Christine Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Kim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five tournaments, Kim's average finish has been 63rd.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 59 +2 277 0 6 0 0 $38,538

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kim last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 22 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 49th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 48% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Kim recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Kim had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that last outing, Kim's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Kim ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Kim had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Kim Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

