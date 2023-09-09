Elizabeth Szokol will compete at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on Szokol at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Elizabeth Szokol Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Szokol has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 18 rounds.

Szokol has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Szokol's average finish has been 59th.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

Szokol has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 48 -3 284 0 8 0 1 $121,436

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Szokol finished 20th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Courses that Szokol has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,568 yards, 53 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Szokol's Last Time Out

Szokol was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of the field.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic placed her in the 41st percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Szokol shot better than 84% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Szokol recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Szokol carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.1).

Szokol's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

At that last competition, Szokol's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Szokol ended the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Szokol recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Szokol Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.