The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) will clash with the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 32, Florida Atlantic 25

Ohio 32, Florida Atlantic 25 The Owls have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Ohio lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Bobcats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Owls have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (+3.5)



Ohio (+3.5) Ohio is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) Florida Atlantic averages 42 points per game against Ohio's 20, amounting to 0.5 points over the contest's total of 61.5.

Splits Tables

Florida Atlantic

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

