The Cincinnati Reds, including Harrison Bader (.133 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .235.

In 57.5% of his 87 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (22 of 87), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (32 of 87), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 38 .234 AVG .237 .275 OBP .269 .371 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 25/6 9 SB 8

