Hunter Renfroe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Hunter Renfroe At The Plate

Renfroe is batting .242 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

In 56.5% of his games this season (74 of 131), Renfroe has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.0% of his games this season, Renfroe has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 67 .235 AVG .234 .350 OBP .294 .412 SLG .375 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 4 RBI 30 2/3 K/BB 59/21 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings