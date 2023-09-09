In the contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, September 9 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Razorbacks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Kent State vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kent State (+37.5) Toss Up (58.5) Arkansas 38, Kent State 22

Week 2 MAC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Flashes have a 4.8% chance to win.

The Golden Flashes have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

All Golden Flashes one game with a set total have hit the over.

The average point total for the Kent State this year is five points less than this game's over/under.

Golden Flashes vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 56 13 56 13 -- -- Kent State 6 56 -- -- 6 56

