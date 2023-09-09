The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are heavy 37.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1). A 58.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Offensively, Arkansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by putting up 56 points per game. The Razorbacks rank 33rd on defense (13 points allowed per game). This season has been difficult for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is compiling only 6 points per game (eighth-worst) and allowing 56 points per game (eighth-worst).

Kent State vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Arkansas vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas -37.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 2 MAC Betting Trends

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State went 5-7-0 ATS last year.

The Golden Flashes covered the spread when playing as at least 37.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Kent State games went over the point total four out of 12 times last year.

Last season, Kent State was the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Last season, Kent State won one of its three games when it was the underdog by at least +2000 on the moneyline.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Last season Marquez Cooper rushed for 1,331 yards (110.9 yards per carry) and 13 rushing touchdowns.

On 93 targets, Devontez Walker had 58 catches (4.8 per game) for 921 yards and 11 TDs in 12 games.

Dante Cephas was a key piece of the air attack last year, accumulating 48 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Bryan Bradford racked up 302 rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Bradford had five receptions (0.4 per game) for 42 yards (3.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Pierre helped carry the defense with 60 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Nico Bolden was on the field for 12 games, amassing 62 tackles and two TFL.

With 50 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception, JoJo Evans was a significant player last year on defense.

Saivon Taylor-Davis was a big contributor on D last season, with 16 tackles, six TFL, and 7.5 sacks.

