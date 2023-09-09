The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 38.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Kent State vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-38.5) 57.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Arkansas (-37.5) 57.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Arkansas (-37.5) 58.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Arkansas (-37.5) - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Arkansas (-38) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.