Kent State vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 38.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Kent State matchup in this article.
Kent State vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Kent State vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-38.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Arkansas (-37.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-37.5)
|58.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Arkansas (-37.5)
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Arkansas (-38)
|-
|-
|-
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
