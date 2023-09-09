Lauren Hartlage will play from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Lauren Hartlage Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Hartlage has finished below par five times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 15 rounds.

Hartlage has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Hartlage's average finish has been 38th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Hartlage hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 38th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 42 -1 277 0 9 0 1 $121,188

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Hartlage played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Hartlage has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,518 yards, three yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Hartlage's Last Time Out

Hartlage was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Hartlage was better than 70% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Hartlage shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on nine of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Hartlage recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Hartlage's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average (5.5).

At that last tournament, Hartlage's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Hartlage ended the Portland Classic outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hartlage finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

