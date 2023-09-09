Held from September 7-9, Lindy Duncan will compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Looking to wager on Duncan at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lindy Duncan Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Duncan has shot better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 14 rounds.

Duncan has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five events, Duncan has finished in the top five once.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Duncan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 44 -1 277 0 8 1 1 $207,034

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Duncan missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Kenwood Country Club is set for a shorter 6,515 yards.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Duncan will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,529 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Duncan shot better than only 10% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Duncan recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Duncan had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.1).

Duncan's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

At that most recent tournament, Duncan's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Duncan finished the Portland Classic without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.