Mariah Stackhouse will play at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on Stackhouse at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariah Stackhouse Insights

Stackhouse has finished better than par twice and posted four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stackhouse has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 13 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Stackhouse has had an average finish of 51st.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Stackhouse has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 56 +2 264 0 3 0 0 $39,093

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Stackhouse missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,515 yards, Kenwood Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The courses that Stackhouse has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,545 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Stackhouse's Last Time Out

Stackhouse was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.35 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the CP Women’s Open, which landed her in the 20th percentile among all competitors.

Stackhouse was better than 56% of the golfers at the CP Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.82.

Stackhouse failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Stackhouse had six bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.2).

Stackhouse did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open. The field average was 3.0.

At that last competition, Stackhouse's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.0).

Stackhouse finished the CP Women’s Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Stackhouse recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Stackhouse Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.