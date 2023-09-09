The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club will see Marissa Steen as part of the field in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 7-9, up against the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Marissa Steen Insights

Steen has finished under par six times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Steen has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Steen's average finish has been 42nd.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 38 -1 273 0 6 0 0 $144,998

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kenwood Country Club will play at 6,515 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, six yards shorter than the average course Steen has played in the past year (6,521).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Steen's Last Time Out

Steen finished in the 49th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Steen shot better than just 10% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Steen carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Steen did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Steen's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

In that last outing, Steen's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Steen finished the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Steen underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

