The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) will battle the UMass Minutemen (1-1) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. UMass?

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: UMass 42, Miami (OH) 15
  • This is the first game this season Miami (OH) is the moneyline favorite.
  • The RedHawks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
  • UMass has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the RedHawks a 73.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UMass (+7)
  • Thus far this year Miami (OH) is winless against the spread.
  • UMass has one win against the spread in two games this year.
  • This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44)
  • Miami (OH) averages 3 points per game against UMass' 27.5, totaling 13.5 points under the matchup's over/under of 44.

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5
Implied Total AVG 31 31
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UMass

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48 48
Implied Total AVG 35 35
ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

