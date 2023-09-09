Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Miami (OH) vs. UMass Game – Saturday, September 9
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) will battle the UMass Minutemen (1-1) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Miami (OH) vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. UMass?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UMass 42, Miami (OH) 15
- This is the first game this season Miami (OH) is the moneyline favorite.
- The RedHawks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- UMass has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the RedHawks a 73.3% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UMass (+7)
- Thus far this year Miami (OH) is winless against the spread.
- UMass has one win against the spread in two games this year.
- This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- Miami (OH) averages 3 points per game against UMass' 27.5, totaling 13.5 points under the matchup's over/under of 44.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Miami (OH)
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|44.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31
|31
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
UMass
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48
|48
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|35
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.