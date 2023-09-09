The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the UMass Minutemen (1-1). The over/under is 44 in this game.

With 215.0 yards of total offense per game (10th-worst) and 493.0 yards allowed per game on defense (17th-worst), Miami (OH) has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year. UMass has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 22nd-worst with 475.0 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective offensively, compiling 345.0 total yards per contest (90th-ranked).

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -7 -105 -115 44 -110 -110 -275 +220

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Aveon Smith threw for 1,299 yards (99.9 per game), with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 49.5%.

In addition, Smith ran for 553 yards and six TDs.

Mac Hippenhammer had 54 catches for 769 yards (59.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Keyon Mozee ran for 471 yards (36.2 per game) and two TDs.

Brett Gabbert threw for 816 yards (62.8 per game), completing 64.3% of his passes, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in 13 games.

In addition, Gabbert rushed for 55 yards and one TD.

As a playmaker on defense, Matthew Salopek amassed 81 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 13 games last year.

Ryan McWood had one interception to go with 71 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Michael Dowell amassed 2.0 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL and 58 tackles in 13 games played a season ago.

Brian Ugwu delivered 26 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one interception in 13 games played in 2022.

