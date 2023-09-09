Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Michigan vs. UNLV Game – Saturday, September 9
It'll be the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) against the UNLV Rebels (1-0) in college football play at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Michigan vs. UNLV?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Michigan 47, UNLV 8
- Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Wolverines have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- The Rebels have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 99.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Michigan (-37.5)
- Michigan is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (57.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 74 points per game, 16.5 points more than the point total of 57.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.5
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|45
|45
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
UNLV
