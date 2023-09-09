Muni He is set to compete at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, with action from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on He at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Muni He Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, He has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, He has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, He has had an average finish of 31st.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

He hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 31st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 29 -6 257 0 6 1 1 $124,339

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

He finished 58th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Kenwood Country Club checks in at 6,515 yards, 24 yards longer than the average course He has played in the past year (6,491 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

He's Last Time Out

He was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which was strong enough to land her in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

He was better than 70% of the field at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

He did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, He carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.1).

He's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average of 5.5.

In that last competition, He's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

He ended the Portland Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but He finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards He Odds to Win: +30000

