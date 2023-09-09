Nick Senzel vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .227 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Senzel has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Senzel has driven in a run in 29 games this year (35.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season (33 of 82), with two or more runs seven times (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.211
|AVG
|.246
|.255
|OBP
|.338
|.352
|SLG
|.426
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|38/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.71 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.91 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.