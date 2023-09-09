Ohio State vs. Youngstown State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) are heavily favored, by 44.5 points, facing the FCS Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State matchup.
Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Youngstown State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-44.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-44)
|56.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-44.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Ohio State (-41.5)
|-
|-
|-
Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends
Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+850
|Bet $100 to win $850
|To Win the Big Ten
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
