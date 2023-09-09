The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) are heavily favored, by 44.5 points, facing the FCS Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State matchup.

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-44.5) 57.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ohio State (-44) 56.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Ohio State (-44.5) 57.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Ohio State (-41.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Ohio State vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +850 Bet $100 to win $850
To Win the Big Ten +200 Bet $100 to win $200

