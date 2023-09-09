The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) will look to upset the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium

Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Ohio Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-5) 58.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Florida Atlantic (-5) 58.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-5.5) 58.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Florida Atlantic (-4.5) - -210 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +310 Bet $100 to win $310

