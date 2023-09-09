Pavarisa Yoktuan enters play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club, with action from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on Yoktuan at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week.

Pavarisa Yoktuan Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Yoktuan has shot below par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Yoktuan has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Yoktuan has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Yoktuan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 41 -2 286 0 8 0 0 $108,291

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Yoktuan did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 20 yards shorter than the average course Yoktuan has played in the past year (6,535).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Yoktuan's Last Time Out

Yoktuan was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which was strong enough to land her in the 73rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Yoktuan shot better than 57% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Yoktuan recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Yoktuan did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

Yoktuan carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that last outing, Yoktuan carded a bogey or worse on two of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Yoktuan ended the Portland Classic bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Yoktuan underperformed compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

