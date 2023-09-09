Pie-Yun Chien will be among those at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Looking to place a bet on Chien at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pie-Yun Chien Insights

Chien has finished under par five times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 14 rounds, Chien has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Chien has finished in the top 10 once in her past five tournaments.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Chien has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -1 278 0 9 1 2 $227,353

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Chien finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The average course Chien has played in the past year has been 20 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Chien's Last Time Out

Chien shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was below average, putting her in the 29th percentile of the field.

Chien was better than 94% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Chien carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Chien carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Chien's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

At that last competition, Chien's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Chien ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.6.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Chien finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Chien Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.