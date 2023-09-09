How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 165 home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 676.
- The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Carson Spiers will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 15-7
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Tejay Antone
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Matt Manning
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Tylor Megill
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.