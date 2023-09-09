On Saturday, Stuart Fairchild (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 44.4% of his 81 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has homered (6.2%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

Fairchild has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season (29.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .190 AVG .255 .299 OBP .344 .330 SLG .425 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 36/13 K/BB 28/12 2 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings