Stuart Fairchild vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Stuart Fairchild (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 44.4% of his 81 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (6.2%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Fairchild has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (29.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.190
|AVG
|.255
|.299
|OBP
|.344
|.330
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|36/13
|K/BB
|28/12
|2
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.71 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.