Sung-hyun Park will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a wager on Park at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sung-hyun Park Insights

Park has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Park has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Park has had an average finish of 55th.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Park has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 56 +2 282 0 11 0 0 $85,936

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Park played this event was in 2022, and she finished 47th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Park has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,539 yards, 24 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Park's Last Time Out

Park was in the 66th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Park was better than 57% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Park fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Park did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.1).

Park recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent outing, Park posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Park finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Park fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Park Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.