The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .268 with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

In 61.3% of his 119 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has driven home a run in 34 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (47 of 119), with two or more runs 11 times (9.2%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .271 AVG .265 .336 OBP .335 .502 SLG .359 24 XBH 14 9 HR 3 33 RBI 18 45/16 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

