TJ Friedl vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .268 with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 61.3% of his 119 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has driven home a run in 34 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (47 of 119), with two or more runs 11 times (9.2%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.265
|.336
|OBP
|.335
|.502
|SLG
|.359
|24
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|18
|45/16
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
