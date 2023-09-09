The UCLA Bruins (1-0) visit the San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UCLA ranks 59th in total offense (417 yards per game) and 73rd in total defense (345 yards allowed per game) this year. With 349 total yards per game on offense, San Diego State ranks 89th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 83rd, surrendering 361.5 total yards per game.

UCLA vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

UCLA vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

UCLA San Diego State 417 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (14th) 345 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (125th) 153 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (26th) 264 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.5 (120th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (1st)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has 143 yards passing for UCLA, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and one interception this season.

TJ Harden has racked up 76 yards on 11 carries.

Carson Steele has piled up 76 yards on 13 attempts. He's caught four passes for 20 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

J.Michael Sturdivant has hauled in five receptions for 136 yards (136 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kyle Ford has hauled in two receptions totaling 39 yards so far this campaign.

Logan Loya has been the target of three passes and compiled three receptions for 37 yards, an average of 37 yards per contest.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has been a dual threat for San Diego State this season. He has 251 passing yards (125.5 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 156 yards (78 ypg) on 18 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has taken 18 carries and totaled 136 yards with one touchdown.

Mekhi Shaw has totaled five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 74 (37 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Mark Redman has recorded 69 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on six receptions.

Martin Blake's three targets have resulted in three catches for 40 yards.

