The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by allowing only 3.0 points per game. The offense ranks 91st (23.0 points per game). Things have been positive for Youngstown State on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 471.0 total yards per game (16th-best) and surrendering only 195.0 total yards per game (18th-best).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts

Youngstown State vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Youngstown State Ohio State 471.0 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.0 (80th) 195.0 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.0 (4th) 302.0 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.0 (72nd) 169.0 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.0 (66th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has 130 passing yards, or 130.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.9% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 22.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Tyshon King, has carried the ball 11 times for 111 yards (111.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Da'Shaun Whatley has run for 59 yards across five carries, scoring one touchdown.

Bryce Oliver has racked up 65 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 47-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Latrell Fordham has racked up 24 reciving yards (24.0 ypg) this season.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 239 yards (239.0 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 60.6% of his passes compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, DeaMonte Trayanum, has carried the ball eight times for 57 yards (57.0 per game).

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 12 times for 47 yards (47.0 per game).

Cade Stover has hauled in five receptions for 98 yards (98.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Julian Fleming has caught six passes for 58 yards (58.0 yards per game) this year.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s two grabs are good enough for 18 yards.

