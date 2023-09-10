The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) square off against a fellow AFC North foe when they visit the Cleveland Browns (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights (2022)

The Bengals averaged 3.7 more points per game (26.1) than the Browns surrendered (22.4) last season.

The Bengals collected 29.3 more yards per game (360.5) than the Browns gave up per outing (331.2) last season.

Cincinnati rushed for 95.5 yards per game last season, 39.5 fewer than the 135 Cleveland allowed per outing.

The Bengals turned the ball over 18 times last year, two fewer than the Browns forced turnovers (20).

Bengals Away Performance (2022)

The Bengals averaged fewer points in away games last year (24.1 per game) than they did overall (26.1), and conceded more (21.8 per game) than overall (20.1).

On the road, the Bengals accumulated fewer yards (323.7 per game) than overall (360.5). They also allowed more (356.1 per game) than overall (335.7).

Cincinnati picked up fewer passing yards away from home last season (249.7 per game) than it did overall (265), and conceded more (238.8 per game) than overall (229.1).

The Bengals accumulated fewer rushing yards in away games (74 per game) than they did overall (95.5), and allowed more (117.3 per game) than overall (106.6).

The Bengals converted 42.5% of third downs away from home in 2022 (3.6% less than overall), and conceded on 44.1% of third downs on the road (4.5% more than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 9/17/2023 Baltimore - CBS 9/25/2023 Los Angeles - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee - FOX

