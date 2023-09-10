The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the New York Giants (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in an NFC East battle.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Cowboys vs. Giants Insights (2022)

The Cowboys racked up 5.7 more points per game (27.5) than the Giants surrendered (21.8) last year.

New York put up 21.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 20.1 Dallas allowed.

The Cowboys averaged 354.9 yards per game last year, only 3.3 fewer than the 358.2 the Giants allowed per contest.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game last season, just 3.7 more than the 330.2 Dallas gave up per matchup.

Last season the Cowboys averaged 135.2 rushing yards per game, just nine fewer yards than the Giants allowed per outing (144.2).

Last year New York piled up 148.2 yards per game on the ground, 18.9 more than Dallas allowed per contest (129.3).

The Cowboys turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Giants forced a turnover (19) last year.

New York turned the ball over 16 times last year, 17 fewer times than Dallas forced turnovers (33).

Cowboys Away Performance (2022)

The Cowboys scored 24.6 points per game in away games (2.9 fewer than overall), and allowed 20.6 in away games (0.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Cowboys accumulated fewer yards (345.5 per game) than overall (354.9). They also allowed more (331.8 per game) than overall (330.2).

Dallas picked up 209.5 passing yards per game in road games last season (10.3 fewer than overall), and allowed 199.1 away from home (1.8 fewer than overall).

The Cowboys picked up more rushing yards in road games (136 per game) than they did overall (135.2), but they also gave up more (132.6 per game) than overall (129.3).

On the road in 2022, the Cowboys successfully converted fewer third downs (44.4%) than they did overall (45.5%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (37%) than overall (37.7%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New York - NBC 9/17/2023 New York - CBS 9/24/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/1/2023 New England - FOX

Giants Home Performance (2022)

The Giants scored 22.3 points per game at home (compared to 21.5 overall) last year, and allowed 21.8 at home (same as overall).

The Giants picked up 329.6 yards per game at home (4.3 fewer than overall), and gave up 354.2 at home (four fewer than overall).

At home, New York accumulated fewer passing yards (177.4 per game) than it did overall (185.7). But it also conceded fewer passing yards at home (188.8) than overall (214).

At home the Giants picked up more rushing yards (152.1 per game) than overall (148.2). But they also gave up more rushing yards (165.4) than overall (144.2).

At home, the Giants converted more third downs (39.3%) than they did overall (36.8%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.6%) than overall (35.1%).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Dallas - NBC 9/17/2023 at Arizona - FOX 9/21/2023 at San Francisco - Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle - ESPN

