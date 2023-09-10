With the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Mitchell Wilcox a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Mitchell Wilcox score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a TD)

Wilcox also contributed with 139 receiving yards on 17 grabs (18 targets) with one TD last season. He delivered 15.4 yards per tilt.

Wilcox had one touchdown catch last season (in nine games).

Mitchell Wilcox Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 3 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 2 14 0 Week 8 @Browns 1 1 3 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 1 13 0 Week 14 Browns 2 1 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 3 3 34 1 Week 16 @Patriots 6 6 35 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 9 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 1 10 0

