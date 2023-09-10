Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) and St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on September 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (3-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (7-10) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 18 (54.5%) of those contests.

Cincinnati is 18-15 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 679 total runs this season.

The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule