Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 10
Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) and St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on September 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (3-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (7-10) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Read More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 18 (54.5%) of those contests.
- Cincinnati is 18-15 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 679 total runs this season.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 4
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Tejay Antone vs Bryan Woo
|September 5
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Connor Phillips vs Bryce Miller
|September 6
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Lyon Richardson vs Logan Gilbert
|September 8
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Drew Rom
|September 9
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Carson Spiers vs Zack Thompson
|September 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas
|September 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lyon Richardson vs Matt Manning
|September 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 15
|@ Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Tylor Megill
|September 16
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs José Quintana
